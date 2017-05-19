Mesa City Council to consider modifying fees and charges for court, five departments

The Mesa City Council at a meeting Monday, May 22, will consider modifying fees and charges for five city departments and the municipal court. The meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. in the council’s chambers, 57 E. First St. The meeting agenda is a http://mesa.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

The fees and charges are for the Arts and Culture Department, Business Services Department, Development Services Department, Engineering Department, Mesa Municipal Court and the Transportation Department.

The changes can be seen at http://www.mesaaz.gov/home/showdocument?id=21039.

