Mesa City Council Thursday to discuss use of household hazardous waste facility

The Mesa City Council at a study session Thursday will hear a presentation, discuss and provide direction on a permanent
household hazardous waste facility located at 2412 N. Center St., and discuss the benefits of the city’s recycling and HHW programs. The meeting begins at 7:30 a.m. in the lower city council chambers, 57 E. First St. The agenda is at http://mesa.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
In other business, the council is slated to hear a presentation and discuss the major expenditure categories, current fiscal trends and rising costs affecting the city’s General Fund.