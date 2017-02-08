Mesa City Council Thursday to discuss use of household hazardous waste facility

Feb 8th, 2017 · by · Comments:

The Mesa City Council at a study session Thursday will hear a presentation, discuss and provide direction on a permanent
household hazardous waste facility located at 2412 N. Center St., and discuss the benefits of the city’s recycling and HHW programs. The meeting begins at 7:30 a.m. in the lower city council chambers, 57 E. First St. The agenda is at http://mesa.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

[Related link: http://mesaindependent.com/news/manager-sought-for-pre-construction-work-on-household-hazardous-waste-collection-facility/]

In other business, the council is slated to hear a presentation and discuss the major expenditure categories, current fiscal trends and rising costs affecting the city’s General Fund.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie