City of Mesa celebrates National Volunteer Week April 23-29

The city of Mesa is fortunate to have thousands of volunteers who donate thousands of hours of service. They serve in a variety of roles in many city of Mesa departments, ranging from helping emergency responders to building museum exhibits. The city of Mesa celebrates its volunteers April 23-29 as part of National Volunteer Week.
“We are grateful for the hundreds of volunteers who give of their time and energy to the City. They provide an invaluable service to Mesa,” Mayor John Giles said in a press release.
Numerous city departments are enhanced by the services of volunteers including Police; Fire and Medical; Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities; Library and Arts and Cultural. In 2016, volunteers combined to donate approximately 188,000 hours of service to the City providing a value of more than $4.5 million.
While Mesa has a variety of talented, hard-working volunteers, there are always opportunities for residents to become involved. The City has an online system to search for volunteer opportunities based on area of interest, length of time commitment and more. Access it at www.mesaaz.gov/volunteer.
One major event needing volunteers is the Republic Services Arizona Celebration of Freedom Tuesday, July 4. To register, visit www.azcelebrationoffreedom.org.
The theme for National Volunteer Week, presented by Points of Light, is Service Unites, capturing the power of changemakers to come together to build stronger, more vibrant communities through service.
National Volunteer Week was established in 1974 and is a time dedicated to demonstrating to the nation that by working together, we have the fortitude to meet our challenges and accomplish our goals.