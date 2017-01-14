City of Mesa awarded youth wellness grant to create ambassador program

The city of Mesa, Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Youth Sports programs has received $20,000 in grant funding from Target Corp. to implement a youth ambassador program as part of its pledge to commit to health through the National Recreation and Park Association. Mesa is one of three agencies selected to pilot the youth ambassador program, engaging youth as leaders for health and wellness among their peers. Findings from these pilot programs will help to gather best practices that can be replicated across a national network of park and recreation agencies, according to a press release.
“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this grassroots effort with NRPA.” Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Director Marc Heirshberg said in the release. “The Commit to Health Grant allows us to continue focusing on the overall health and wellness in youth sports in Mesa. The funds will help the Positive Play Project initiative be a driving force for change as we continue to shape the nutrition and physical activity standards in our community.”
NRPA’s Commit to Health campaign, aimed at park and recreation agencies, supports the implementation and evaluation of Healthy Eating and Physical Activity standards nationwide. As a result of the ongoing campaign, approximately 136,000 children now have improved access to healthy foods and increased opportunities for physical activity. That number is expected to rise as more park and recreation agencies take the Commit to Health pledge.
To learn more about Commit to Health, visit www.nrpa.org/committohealth.