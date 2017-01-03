American Legion Apache Junction Unit 27 Auxiliary donates mats to veterans center

American Legion Apache Junction Unit 27 Auxiliary recently presented several mats to the Apache Junction Community Veterans Center. “The 42-inch to 72-inch mats are made from grocery bags, then crocheted. Several homeless veterans will benefit from the mats. They are placed on the ground to protect them from the elements,” Carol Whitteberry, public relations/historian for the auxiliary, said in an e-mail. Above from left are Mike Ferguson of the Apache Junction Community Veterans Center; and Erma Peterson, Mary Ann Jaymes, Linda Mroz and Ruth Moe of American Legion Apache Junction Unit 27 Auxiliary. For more information about American Legion Unit 27 and its auxiliary at 1018 S. Meridian Road in east Mesa, go to www.apachepost27az.org.
