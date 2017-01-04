U.S. Air Force Airman Trevor M. Williams graduates from basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Trevor M. Williams graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman graduated in 2016 from Mesa High School. He is the son of Louise and Michael Williams of Mesa, Ariz. He is also the brother of Sarah Williams.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, U.S. Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.