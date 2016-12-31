Tyler Wells of Mesa on fall 2016 dean’s list at Belmont University

Tyler Wells, a Mesa native, qualified for the fall 2016 dean’s list at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Approximately 30 percent of Belmont’s 7,700 students qualified for the fall 2016 Dean’s List.
“This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing,” Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said in a press release.
For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.