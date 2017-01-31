Talaiasi Taueli graduates from Azusa Pacific
Mesa resident Talaiasi Taueli graduated Dec. 17 from Azusa Pacific University with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology.
Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical Christian university. It university offers its more than 10,700 students an education on campus, online and at six regional centers throughout southern California. The website is http://www.apu.edu/.
