Sonya Pearson president-elect of National Council on Student Development

Sonya Pearson, Mesa Community College vice president of atudent affairs, has been elected president-elect of the National Council on Student Development. The council promotes the understanding of and respect for all community college students and professionals through advocacy and education. Ms. Pearson will begin a two-year term of service as NCSD president-elect on July 1 before serving as president, according to a press release.
Ms. Pearson was elected for and has served as one of two community college representatives (among 55 university representatives) to sit on the National Council of Advancement in Higher Education, a required position as part of NCSD. The council is an affiliate of the American Association of Community Colleges and the only organization solely dedicated to serving the needs of student development professionals in the community college.
“I am honored to serve in this position and look forward to supporting and empowering community college student development professionals in Arizona and throughout the United States,” Ms. Pearson said in the release. “I am excited to contribute to the strong vision of NCSD and assist with the growth of the organization in the best interest of our members.”
In her new role, Ms. Pearson will plan and develop the annual conference and Leadership Institute in conjunction with the executive director and the conference coordinator/institute coordinator. She will coordinate and submit a program presentation on student development to be held as part of the American Association of Community Colleges’ annual convention.
Ms. Pearson joined Mesa Community College in November 2007, bringing extensive student affairs management and leadership experience to the college. She has worked with at-risk populations, family and adult literacy programs (Head Start, GED and ESL), migrant programs, disability services, enrollment services and community programs.