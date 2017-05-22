Shelby Halcomb participates in Eastern New Mexico University Student Research Conference

Shelby Halcomb of Mesa participated in Eastern New Mexico University’s Student Research Conference on April 5.
The annual Student Research Conference is designed to showcase the research projects being done by undergraduate and graduate students in all disciplines across campus.
Students present their work in professional poster and paper sessions and are judged and critiqued by an interdisciplinary group of faculty members.
For the 43rd annual Student Research Conference, 200 submissions were received and one winner was selected for each presentation group.
