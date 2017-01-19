Patricia Person on Let’s Make A Deal Jan. 25
Mesa resident Patricia Person will be appearing on an upcoming episode of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning game show, “Let’s Make A Deal.” She had a chance to join host Wayne Brady as a featured “Trader” in an attempt to avoid “Zonks” and win a selection of prizes. It will be airing at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
It will be on CBS5 in Phoenix, according to http://www.cbs5az.com/category/210114/tv-schedule.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.