Nikky Brooks elected to Duet: Partners In Health and Aging Board of Directors

Mesa resident Nikky Brooks, a compensation analyst for Arizona Public Service, recently joined the board of directors for Duet: Partners In Health and Aging, a local nonprofit that helps older adults and their families cope with challenges related to aging, according to a press release.
Ms. Brooks has been in the compensation and benefits field for more than 10 years and has worked with several nonprofits on fundraising and event planning. Previously, she was part of the Target employee volunteer council leadership teams in both Minnesota and Arizona, partnering corporate resources with nonprofits in need of volunteer services, according to the release.
“I look forward to working with the Duet Board of Directors to help them plan fundraising events and initiatives that will give back to their core mission—improving the quality of life for older adults in the Valley,”Ms. Brooks said said in the release.
“We’re very excited to have Nikky on our team; with her and the rest of our Board, staff and vital volunteers, we’re moving closer to our vision of a community where every person ages with compassion, dignity and hope,” Elizabeth Banta, Duet executive director, said in the release.
Duet is a nonprofit, interfaith organization that promotes health and well-being through a broad range of services to homebound adults, caregivers, faith communities and grandparents raising grandchildren. Duet’s free-of-charge services are available in the greater Phoenix area. To volunteer, donate or ask for help, go to www.duetaz.org or call 602-274-5022.