New Mountain Vista Medical Center leadership team members

IASIS Healthcare has announced four additions to its leadership team at Mountain Vista Medical Center, a full-service hospital in east Mesa. These additions are Patricia Rollins, the new women’s services director; Amy Lomu, the new emergency services director; Audrey Jones, the new therapy services director; and Kirk McFalls, the new business development manager. They will help Mountain Vista Medical Center to reinforce its commitment to offering innovative services and programs that meet the evolving health care needs of the community, according to a press release.
Mountain Vista Medical Center, 1301 S. Crismon Road in Mesa, part of IASIS Healthcare, is a 178-bed, full-service hospital, featuring private rooms and advanced medical technology. The hospital is accredited as a Primary Stroke Center and a Level III Trauma Center. The hospital also features an accredited Chest Pain Center and Cardiac Receiving Center. Mountain Vista Medical Center will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2017.
“In addition to sharing our vision for the future of Mountain Vista Medical Center, these leaders bring a wealth of knowledge, talent and compassion for not only our patients, but for the community at large,” Eric Paul, IASIS Healthcare Arizona market president, said in the release. “This announcement further demonstrates our hospital’s commitment to promote our people, and expand our services and offerings to create a healthier and happier community.”
To learn more about IASIS Healthcare, visit www.iasishealthcare.com.
Ms. Rollins, a Registered Nurse, brings 25 years of experience in women services to her new role as the women’s services director. Her focus will be on advancing Mountain Vista Medical Center’s comprehensive programs for females at all stages of life, from children and teens to the elderly. Prior to joining the hospital, Ms. Rollins was director of perinatal services for Pioneers Memorial Hospital District in Brawley, California.
Ms. Lomu, a Registered Nurse at Mountain Vista Medical Center for the past eight years, is taking her experience and knowledge of the emergency room to the next level. As the new emergency services director, she will ensure the efficient and effective management of emergency operations and focus on opportunities to improve quality of care and service. Prior to joining Mountain Vista Medical Center as a nursing supervisor, she was a telemetry travel nurse for American Mobile Healthcare.
Ms. Jones has been a lead outpatient physical therapist at Mountain Vista Medical Center for six years and has supervised physical therapist assistants and other technicians. As the new therapy services director, she will coordinate and manage the delivery of all physical therapy programs for patients and oversee the performance of staff members. Prior to joining the hospital, she was a physical therapist at Avalon Shadow Mountain Healthcare.
Mr. McFalls has more than 20 years of health care sales and development experience from his work in California and Arizona. As the new business development manager, he will support the strategic vision of Mountain Vista Medical Center by developing and maintaining relationships and partnerships with physicians and key influencers in the business and local community. Prior to joining the Mountain Vista Medical Center, he was a regional sales manager at Katalyst Surgical.