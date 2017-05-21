Mian-Yaqoob Ahmad of Mesa presents research at symposium

More than 200 Central College students presented research during the spring Undergraduate Research Symposium. Mian-Yaqoob Ahmad of Mesa participated in the Latinos in U.S. Popular Culture symposium with the presentation “Latino cultural attitudes expressed by Latino comedians.”
