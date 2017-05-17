Mckenna Gillespie, 9, of Mesa, wins Bashas’ Supermarkets egg-carton contest

There are dozens of ways to repurpose egg cartons, but one stood out for creativity and use to a team of judges evaluating entries submitted to Bashas’ Supermarkets’ Egg-cellent Carton Creation Contest, according to a press release.
A dozen days into National Egg Month in May, Mckenna Gillespie’s windchime, titled “Rainbow Sunshine,” was named the best creative submission from across the state.
“I chose a windchime because it makes fun noises, looks pretty and is colorful,” Mckenna, 9, a Mesa resident, said in the release. “I used two egg cartons, stickers, string, bells, beads and paint.”
The Egg-cellent Carton Creation Contest, which celebrates the introduction of the grocer’s cage-free eggs in new Earth-friendly egg cartons, was launched to encourage egg lovers ages 3 to 10 to unleash their boundless imaginations by transforming Bashas’ cage-free egg cartons into eclectic pieces of art or cool inventions, according to the release.
In addition to being named Bashas’ Carton Creation Eggs-pert, Mckenna won a gift basket containing a dozen kid-friendly products, including a family four-pack to Wet ‘n’ Wild waterpark, along with a $150 Bashas’ gift card. Noticed for creativity and effort, her creation is available for viewing on Bashas’ social media channels.
To help get kids’ creative juices flowing, Bashas’ partnered with Box Play for Kids, a local eco-friendly company focused on turning boxes and cartons into fun, simple toys that stimulate curiosity, enthusiasm and learning. To provide some creative inspiration and spark kids’ imaginations, Box Play shared more than a half-dozen carton-transforming ideas, which are available on its blog and Bashas’ social media channels.
Working with local egg producer Hickman’s Family Farms, the cage-free egg transition includes a packaging overhaul.
Bashas’ Family of Stores – the family-owned grocer that operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets – is an Arizona-based company founded by brothers Ike and Eddie Basha, Sr. For more information, visit www.bashas.com.