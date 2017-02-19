Thomas William Marozzi receives master of business administration from Wilkes University
Wilkes University awarded 283 doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees to students graduating after the completion of the fall 2016 semester, including to Thomas William Marozzi of Mesa, who received a master of business administration.
Wilkes University is an independent institution of higher education dedicated to academic and intellectual excellence through mentoring in the liberal arts, sciences, and professional programs. Learn more at www.wilkes.edu.
