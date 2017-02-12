Madison Guitard on fall 2016 dean’s list at Roger Williams University
Madison Guitard, a resident of Mesa, has been named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island.
Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list that semester.
Roger Williams University is a private university with campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the heart of Providence, Rhode Island. For more information, go to http://www.rwu.edu/.
