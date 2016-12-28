Lynda and Pete Martinez of Mesa continue tamale-making tradition

Lynda and Pete Martinez of Mesa are carrying on the Martinez family tradition of making hot tamales.
Four generations of the Martinez family gathered together to keep this tradition alive this past week.
Pete and his wife Lynda, their son Sean Martinez; Sean’s son Anthony Martinez and his wife Kelli, and Anthony’s son Keisel Martinez all gathered for a day of making tamales and, of course, eating them.
“Tamales have been made in the Martinez family as long as Pete can remember; his Mother Adelaide Martinez would gather her daughters together to make them at Christmas time each year. Pete and his siblings would grab one as soon as they came out of the pot. They would smell them cooking and could hardly wait until they were ready to eat,” Mrs. Martinez said in an e-mail. “Pete’s grandmother, Guadalupe Martinez, would make tamales also, but Pete loved his mother’s the best.”
After Adelaide passed away, Pete and Lynda have tried to keep this tradition going with their children, grandchildren and now their great grandchildren.
“The recipe has changed some over the years but the results are the same good old home made tamales. It is fun to watch the grands and great grands all come together to spend a day together and visit and make tamales,” Mrs. Martinez said in the e-mail.