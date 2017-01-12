Joshua Perkins named to dean’s list at Bob Jones University

Joshua Perkins, a senior physics major from Mesa, was among approximately 900 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2016 dean’s list.

The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University is a Biblically faithful, Christian liberal arts university focused on educating the whole person to reflect and serve Christ. BJU provides more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science and business. BJU has 2,700 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries.

