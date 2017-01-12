Joshua Perkins named to dean’s list at Bob Jones University

Joshua Perkins, a senior physics major from Mesa, was among approximately 900 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2016 dean’s list.
The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
