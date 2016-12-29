Joseph Hernandez-Eto named to dean’s honor roll at Kansas Wesleyan University

Dec 29th, 2016 · by · Comments:

Joseph Hernandez-Eto of Mesa has been named to the dean’s honor at Kansas Wesleyan University for the 2016 fall semester. A total of 179 Kansas Wesleyan University students were named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall 2016 semester. Full-time students with a semester grade point average of 3.25-3.74 and no incompletes are listed on the dean’s honor roll at the end of each semester.

Founded in 1886. Kansas Wesleyan is a liberal arts university affiliated with the United Methodist Church and accepts students of all faiths. The website is www.kwu.edu.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2016 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie