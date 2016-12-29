Joseph Hernandez-Eto named to dean’s honor roll at Kansas Wesleyan University

Joseph Hernandez-Eto of Mesa has been named to the dean’s honor at Kansas Wesleyan University for the 2016 fall semester. A total of 179 Kansas Wesleyan University students were named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall 2016 semester. Full-time students with a semester grade point average of 3.25-3.74 and no incompletes are listed on the dean’s honor roll at the end of each semester.
Founded in 1886. Kansas Wesleyan is a liberal arts university affiliated with the United Methodist Church and accepts students of all faiths. The website is www.kwu.edu.