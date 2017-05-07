Jeremy Spilsbury named April Volunteer of the Month at Mesa Public Schools

Thanks to Jeremy Spilsbury’s hard work as a volunteer, Mesa High School’s Garden of the B’s is a success. He was recognized at the April 25 board meeting as Volunteer of the Month.
Tribute to Jeremy Spilsbury
Unless you’ve personally attempted to dig a hole in hard caliche soil, you wouldn’t understand how valuable Jeremy’s volunteer work was for the Garden of the B’s at Mesa High School.
The award-winning Garden of the B’s is a one-acre native Sonoran desert garden on campus. It now has close to 500 native plants, with more than half of them directly connected to Jeremy. An experienced arborist and dedicated Mesa High parent, Jeremy didn’t hesitate to help when he learned about the garden.
Jeremy dug more than 200 holes over the last two years, enabling the planting of shrubs, cacti and trees with relative ease. This is hard, physical work, and Jeremy did it all with a smile on his face.
Thanks to Jeremy, students, staff and visitors learn about the desert ecosystem in a beautiful outdoor setting. He’s given Mesa High a gift the whole community can be proud of.
Jeremy, thank you for your dedication to Mesa High School. We are pleased to honor you as a Mesa Public Schools Volunteer of the Month.
Volunteer of the Month prizes
Mr. Spilsbury received a certificate, tumbler, coaster, candy bouquet and copy of the tribute from Mesa Public Schools. He was also awarded a $50 Amazon gift card from the Mesa Foundation for Educational Excellence.
Jeremy Spilsbury addresses the audience after being named Volunteer of the Month at the April 25 Governing Board meeting. (Photo by Tim Hacker/Mesa Public Schools)