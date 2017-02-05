Mesa family member seeks GoFundMe donations for man with cancer

A GoFundMe page set up nine months ago for Apache Junction resident Tim Morgan, 25, who is being treated for cancer, has raised $1,850 of its $10,000 goal.
A relative, Donna Berg of Mesa, said mostly family and friends have donated and she wants Apache Junction residents who may know him to check it out at https://www.gofundme.com/2g97qb7g.
He lives in Apache Junction with his mother, Bernice Morgan, Ms. Berg said.
“It’s for his medical treatment. Like we have to transport him back and forth” to a research hospital in Indianapolis four times, Ms. Berg said in a phone interview. “In Indianapolis it is a trial drug… It’s going to break that shield down and send the chemo into the cancer cell itself to kill the cancer.”
According to the GoFundMe page, it was started by Nathaniel Ruppert of Mesa, who wrote, in part: “Tim last year experienced the loss of his dad to cancer and for his mom, sister and other relatives to see him like this is devastating. He is a fighter, a great friend and has a lot of family and friends pulling for him to get through this. Please help Tim with your donation to offset medical bills,” he wrote.
“We put money in it to start it,” Ms. Berg said of the GoFundMe account. “Every other day I’ve shared it and nothing. In nine months, nothing… And we put it publicly and it still is just friends and family that (are) donating to it.”