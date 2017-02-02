Ginny Hildebrand, president and CEO of United Food Bank, announces retirement

Ginny Hildebrand, president and CEO of United Food Bank, has announced her retirement, effective March 1. Prior to her service with United Food Bank, she was the executive director of the Association of Arizona Food Banks for 28 years, according to a press release.
During her three-year tenure with United Food Bank, Ms. Hildebrand led the way with several innovations at the organization, including implementing PantryTrak, an online data management system designed for use with food pantries. This system allows agencies statewide to better understand food insecurity by telling them how often households access food, providing a clear picture of hunger across Arizona communities. In addition, under her direction, United Food Bank increased the poundage of food it collected and distributed by 25 percent, according to the release.
“All of us at United Food Bank would like to thank Ginny for her service to United Food Bank, and also for her many years of service to the needs of Arizona’s hungry people. We wish her all the best in her retirement,” Jo Martin, board chair of United Food Bank, said in the release.
The United Food Bank Board of Directors has begun a search for a new CEO.
United Food Bank works with more than 200 community partners to serve more than 275,000 Arizonans in need living in the East Valley and eastern Arizona and is a member of the Feeding America network. The website is https://www.unitedfoodbank.org.