Mesa-based photographers Alexandra and Michael Buxbaum seek funds for Aid to Children without Parents

Mesa-based photographers Alexandra Buxbaum and Michael Buxbaum are teaming up to donate their time, professional services and resources to Aid to Children without Parents, according to a press release.
They live in both east Mesa and Chicago, splitting their time six months in each location since 2002, Mrs. Buxbaum said in an e-mailed response to a question.
Founded in 1988, the ACWP helps economically disadvantaged and under-served children in rural Vietnam to succeed in life through education, economic development, training, and healthcare. In spring of 2017 ACWP will head out to rural Vietnam with a student run volunteer medical outreach group from UC Berkeley. During this medical mission, the group will provide mobile medical, dental, optical, and public health to the neediest in the most under-served areas, according to the release.
The two are career photographers/photojournalists who are now focusing their efforts into giving back; they will direct and donate their resources to documenting and creating impactful visuals to help promote ACWP and the work that they do in support of Vietnam’s most economically disadvantaged population, according to the release.
“ACWP is a key contributor in making positive, impactful change happen in children’s lives and Michael and I are grateful for this opportunity to help such a wonderful nonprofit organization. We are hope you agree with this effort and are able to make a contribution towards to our travel fund with medical mobile unit in Vietnam,” Mrs. Buxbaum said in the release.
Anyone wishing to make a donation, or spread the word via social media, may do so at gofundme.com/aid-to-children-without-parents. As of Feb. 9, the GoFundMe account had raised $155 toward a $16,300 goal.