Shelby Arviso on fall 2016 dean’s list at College of St. Scholastica
Shelby Arviso of Mesa has been named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.
The College of St. Scholastica is nationally recognized for quality. Rankings by U.S. News and World Report and Money magazine classify it as one of the Midwest’s top regional universities. Learn more at css.edu.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.