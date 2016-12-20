Councilman Kevin Thompson re-appointed to NLC committee

District 6 Councilman Kevin Thompson has been re-appointed to the National League of Cities’ Community and Economic Development Committee for 2017. This will be Councilman Thompson’s second term on the committee. The appointment was announced by NLC president Matt Zone, council member from Cleveland, Ohio, according to a press release.
The CED committee is charged with issues dealing with housing, community and economic development, land use, parks and recreation, historic preservation and international competitiveness.
“I’m excited to once again represent Mesa on the CED committee,” Councilman Thompson said in the release. “It is a great opportunity to meet with other elected officials from across the country and discuss best practices and strategies as it relates to economic development in our cities.”
The National League of Cities is devoted to strengthening and promoting cities as centers of opportunity, leadership and governance. NLC is a resource and advocate for 19,000 cities, town and villages, representing more than 218 million Americans, according to the release.