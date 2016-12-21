Councilman Chris Glover re-appointed to NLC committee

District 4 Councilman Chris Glover has been re-appointed to the National League of Cities’ Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations Committee for 2017, his sixth term on the committee. The appointment was announced by NLC President Matt Zone, council member from Cleveland, Ohio. Mr. Glover is also a member of the NLC Board of Directors, according to a press release.
The FAIR Steering Committee is responsible for developing policy positions on issues involving national economic policy, general financial assistance programs, liability insurance, intergovernmental relations, Census, municipal bonds and capital finance, municipal management, anti-trust issues, citizen participation and civil rights, labor relations, Native American sovereignty and municipal authority.
“It is an important role for me to serve on the FAIR committee as a representative from both Mesa and the State of Arizona,” Councilman Glover said in the release. “My colleagues and I will continue to work together to form policies and shape ideas that will improve the quality of life for our citizens.”
The National League of Cities is devoted to strengthening and promoting cities as centers of opportunity, leadership and governance. NLC is a resource and advocate for 19,000 cities, town and villages, representing more than 218 million Americans.