CORE Institute hires Dr. Simon Görtz to lead academic sports medicine program in collaboration with Banner Health

Orthopedic sports medicine surgeon Simon Görtz, MD, who specializes in reconstruction of the knee and shoulder with a focus on cartilage restoration and joint preservation, will be leading the academic sports medicine program with The CORE Institute and Banner Health. Additionally, he will care for patients at The CORE Institute’s Mesa Clinic, 1450 S. Dobson Road Suite B-122 in Mesa and North Phoenix Clinic at 18444 N. 25th Ave. Suite 210 in Phoenix, according to a press release.
Before joining The CORE Institute, Dr. Görtz served as a team physician for the Saint Louis Rams, Saint Louis Blues and Washington University Bears. Prior to that, while in San Diego, he cared for the UCSD Tritons and the San Diego Sea Lions and also provided coverage for LaDainian Tomlinson’s Camp L.T., the Eric Chavez Baseball Academy and the San Diego Sports Medicine Foundation, according to the release.
Dr. Görtz has earned numerous awards and accolades for his work, most recently winning the prestigious AAOS Kappa Delta Award in 2015 for his collaboration with Drs. William Bugbee, David Amiel, and Robert Sah. During his orthopedic residency, he served as the chief resident in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery and was recognized numerous times including the Thornburg Medical Foundation/Scripps Chairman’s Award for Research in Surgery and the California Orthopedic Association-J. Harold LaBriola Resident Award. In 2008, he was awarded the International Cartilage Repair Society Lars Peterson Traveling Fellowship, according to the release.
Dr. Görtz has published 12 book chapters and has co-authored more than 60 peer-reviewed articles and abstracts related to articular cartilage repair.
“I’ve had the opportunity to learn about The CORE Institute through its rapid growth nationwide and quickly realized that it is one of the most respected and innovative musculoskeletal groups in the country,” Dr. Görtz said in the release. “I’m excited to bring my expertise to Phoenix and contribute to their established and recognized sports medicine program as well as continuing to grow the orthopedic practice here in Arizona.”
“Dr. Görtz is a leading orthopedic sports medicine surgeon and we couldn’t be more excited that he is joining our talented team at The CORE Institute,” Dr. Steven Myerthall, market president at The CORE Institute, said in the release. “His contributions will play an important role to help all our patients achieve their best possible outcomes, as well as continuing our dedication to research.”
To read more about Dr. Simon Görtz, visit www.thecoreinstitute.com. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Görtz or any of The CORE Institute providers, call 1-866-974-2673.