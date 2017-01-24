Corbin Schwertley named to Harding University dean’s list

More than 1,400 students, including Corbin Schwertley, a broadcast journalism major from Mesa, were included on the Harding University dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2016 semester.
The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Harding University is a private Christian university in Searcy, Arkansas. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. For more information, visit www.harding.edu.