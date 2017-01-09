Barbara Brimhall appointed to Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey recently appointed Barbara Brimhall of Mesa as a commissioner to the board of the Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing, according to a press release.
As a commissioner and the commission’s parent representative, Mrs. Brimhall will provide her expertise ensuring the interests of deaf and hard of hearing individuals in Arizona are met. In her role, she will also serve as an advocate for parents, educators, families and other stakeholders in the lives of children who are deaf, hard of hearing or deaf-blind throughout the state, according to the press release.
Mrs. Brimhall was appointed as the parent representative as a result of her direct experience, as three of her four children have severe hearing loss due to Waardenburg Syndrome, which is what caused Mrs. Brimhall to originally become involved in the deaf and the hard of hearing communities.
Since 2005, Mrs. Brimhall has worked as a client service manager for Brimhall Financial Group. She has a degree in finance from Brigham Young University. Mrs. Brimhall also volunteers as a a tutor and a classroom volunteer within the Mesa Public Schools.
“The commission is thankful to have Barbara involved,” Sherri Collins, executive director of ACDHH, said in the release. “She will bring her past experience with deaf and hard of hearing family members, to help further the Commission’s goals and purpose.”
Established in 1977 to improve the quality of life for deaf and hard of hearing residents, ACDHH serves as a statewide information referral center for issues related to people with hearing loss and aspires to be a national leader in communication access, support services and community empowerment throughout the state. The purpose of the organization, and its commissioners, is to ensure, in partnership with the public and private sector, accessibility for the deaf and hard of hearing to improve their quality of life, according to the release.