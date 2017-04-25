Allstate Agency owner Jim Warner celebrates 30 years in the Mesa community

Jim Warner reached a major milestone this year. Mr. Warner is celebrating 30 years of helping Mesa residents protect what matters most to them – their families, homes, automobiles and lives, according to a press release.
“Time flies. It feels like just yesterday when we opened our doors,” Mr. Warner, who has owned and operated the Allstate agency since April 1987, said in the release. “This milestone with Allstate is very important to me. I enjoy getting to know so many families in Mesa and thank each and every one for supporting my business.”
Mr. Warner provides auto, home, life and commercial insurance, as well as a variety of financial products.
“Life can be unpredictable,” Mr. Warner said. “You never know what the future may hold. We are proud to help Mesa families protect their futures and look forward to many more years in the community.”
The office is at 40 W. Baseline Road Suite 202 and can be reached at 480-461-9015 or online at allstate.com/jameswarnerjr.