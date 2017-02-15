Wednesday temps in 73˚F-75˚F range

Daytime highs will climb into the 73˚F-75˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on a return to sunny skies as high pressure builds across the region. Daytime highs will climb into the 73˚F-75˚F range around the Valley. East winds will be breezy at times in the 6-13 mph range with localized gusts around 20 mph throughout the day. Further warming is expected on Thursday with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s around the Valley under mostly sunny skies. Friday looks to be a transition day with increasing cloud cover, milder temperatures, and slight chances for evening rain out ahead of a wet disturbance set to arrive on Saturday,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.