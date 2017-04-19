Wednesday in 90˚F-92˚F range

Afternoon temperatures will take a small step back into the 90˚F-92˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Another ‘chamber of commerce’ forecast in the cards across the state today with weak high pressure in place. As highlighted the last few days, the Pacific storm track will remain well to the north of the desert Southwest through this upcoming weekend lending to sunny skies, increased breezes and warming conditions. After a minor reprieve in temperatures today a warming trend is expected into this weekend with daily highs eventually topping out in the low triple digits by Sunday and perhaps even on Saturday. For today plan on clear and sunny skies across the region. Afternoon temperatures will take a small step back into the 90˚F-92˚F range around the Valley with higher terrain areas reaching the mid to upper 80s. West/southwest winds will be breezy at times in the 6-12 mph range with localized gusts around 15-20 mph this afternoon/evening. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the mid to lower 60s around the urban corridor under clear skies,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
