Tuesday temps in 71˚F-74˚F range

Daytime highs will again warm into the 71˚F-74˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“(Plan on) mixed cloud cover/sun with perhaps some lingering light showers across far eastern portions of the county. Daytime highs will again warm into the 71˚F-74˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will ease into the 2-7 mph range with localized gusts around 10-15 mph through the second half of the day. Sunnier conditions will return into Wednesday as high pressure builds across the region. Temperatures will also recover into the mid 70s on Wednesday before likely reaching the upper 70s by Thursday,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.