Temperatures to again warm into the 64˚F-67˚F range

Daytime temperatures will again warm into the 64˚F-67˚F range around the Valley , according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Jan. 18) plan on a return to mainly sunny skies throughout the day. Afternoon highs will again warm into the 64˚F-67˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will again remain in the light category with no noteworthy winds throughout the day. Unsettled weather begins Thursday with cloudy/overcast conditions arriving early in the day. Daytime highs should remain in the low 60s with south winds increasing into the 7-12 mph range. Widespread showers will overspread the region from west to east through the evening/overnight hours. Colder weather and a second system will arrive on Friday bringing noteworthy valley rain and mountain snow to the region through Saturday. These systems are expected to affect late week/weekend travel,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.