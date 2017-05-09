Shower and rain chances Tuesday

Afternoon highs will be limited to the 72˚F-75˚F range around the Valley under cloudier conditions, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (May 9) plan on continuing shower and rain chances through the day. Afternoon highs will be limited to the 72˚F-75˚F range around the Valley under cloudier conditions. South/southwest winds will be breezy again in the 7-14 mph range with gusts around 20-30 mph. Similar to (last night) a few t-storms will be possible with brief moderate rain, gusty winds and lightning. Activity will linger into Tuesday night, before clearing conditions overnight into Wednesday. The disturbance is forecast to exit the region on Wednesday though cool temperatures will linger with highs remaining the upper 70s around the Valley,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.