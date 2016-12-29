Rain in forecast for Dec. 29

Expect sprinkles in the morning and afternoon with increased chances for rain Thursday night, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“(Dec. 29) – the slightest of chances for sprinkles in the south and eastern zones through the morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with light winds. Highs bump up a degree or two. (Thursday) night – partly cloudy. Rain chances begin. Lows a degree or two higher than (Dec. 28). Friday – increasing chance for rain all zones with an accompanying drop in temperatures,” S. Waters of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.