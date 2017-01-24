Mid 30s overnight low temperatures expected

Cold overnight low temperatures are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning bottoming out in the mid 30s around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Jan. 24) plan on a return to mostly sunny skies despite chilly temperatures. Daytime highs will remain in the 53˚F-56˚F range around the Valley. Southwest winds will ease back into the 3-8 mph range with localized gusts around 15 mph. Cold overnight low temperatures are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning bottoming out in the mid 30s around the Valley. Make sure to bring pets and non-native plants in doors. For Wednesday plan on mainly sunny skies with highs again limited to the mid-50s around the Valley. Chilly overnight lows are expected again into Thursday morning. A modest warming trend will commence later in the week with daily highs returning back into the low 60s to go along with quiet weather conditions,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.