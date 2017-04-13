Maricopa County Department of Transportation leader Roseann Osborn-Perez given award

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has awarded the first Tom Manos Outstanding Service Award to Roseann Osborn-Perez, Division Manager for Maricopa County Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure Technology Center. She has worked for Maricopa County for more than 33 years and embraces the county’s vision to provide outstanding service to the County, its residents and her fellow employees, according to a press release.
She leads a team of 21 employees who serve multiple county departments. The team manages and maintains more than 200 servers and supports nearly 900 network accounts, 1,000 physical workstations and 80 virtual workstations.
“Every member of Roseann’s team knows that her number one priority is customer service,” MCDOT Director Jennifer Toth said in the release. “She encourages her employees to provide great customer service by recognizing her employees and sharing comments from customers with the team. She sets the standard by living her life as an example for her employees, by putting others first.”
The Tom Manos Outstanding Service Award was created in honor of retired Maricopa County Manager Tom Manos and his contributions to the employees and residents of Maricopa County. The award recognizes an individual who anticipates the needs of others, is exceptionally positive in their interactions, and finds solutions to complex and difficult problems.
“She listens to the customer and she knows that if a product does not serve the customer’s needs it isn’t a solution,” Ms. Toth said in the release. “She also teaches her staff how to ask the right questions to help their customer identify their own needs.”
Ms. Osborn-Perez is committed to providing her customers with solutions. Over the past two years, ITC has participated in nine NACO Achievement Award-winning projects, according to the release.