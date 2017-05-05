Maricopa County annual fire ban starts May 8

The Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department will initiate its annual fire ban on Monday, May 8.
“We typically try to wait until after Memorial Day weekend to implement our fire ban. However, this winter the parks received an abundance of rain which produced a super bloom of wildflowers, thick brush and ground coverage. This vegetation has now dried out and conditions are ideal for wildfire ignition as seen by the Cactus Fire which occurred in close proximity to Usery Mountain Regional Park. To ensure park visitor and park resource safety, we believe the decision to implement sooner rather than later is the responsible thing to do,” said R.J. Cardin, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation director.
A fire ban is initiated to limit the possibility of starting a brush fire, which could cause serious damage to the parks.
The fire ban includes the use of campfires, fire pits and charcoal grills; however, it is still acceptable to use gas/propane grills in designated areas such as the ramada areas, semi-developed and developed camping sites and along the shoreline at Lake Pleasant Regional Park. Violation of this park rule, Rule 113, may result in a citation.
Smoking in the parks is still permissible, but all park users are strongly encouraged to be responsible in their use and ensure that all cigarettes are properly extinguished and placed in trash receptacles.
A date to lift the fire ban has not been identified and will be determined by the amount of rain Maricopa County receives during the monsoon season.
Nearby, San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek, and Usery Mountain Regional Park, 3939 N. Usery Pass Road in Mesa, will observe the ban.
For a list of other Maricopa County parks, visit http://www.maricopacountyparks.net/ or call at 602-506-2930.