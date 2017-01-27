Friday warming into 57˚F-60˚F range

Daytime highs will warm into the 57˚F-60˚F range around the Valley under mainly sunny skies, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“A weak disturbance will move across the region (Jan. 27) lending to breezy conditions at times. Daytime highs will warm into the 57˚F-60˚F range around the Valley under mainly sunny skies. North/northwest winds will be breezy throughout the day in the 7-15 mph range with gusts as high as 25 mph area-wide. Plan on a final chilly overnight period with lows reaching the upper to mid 30s across the urban corridor. A warming trend will get underway this upcoming weekend to go along with dry conditions and mainly sunny skies. High temperatures are forecast to rebound back into the low to mid 60s for Saturday before climbing into the upper 60s for Sunday. A return to the 70s is likely in store for the start of next week,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.