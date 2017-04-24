Flood control district plans new payment system for right-of-way use permits

The application and payment process for right-of-way use permits is now less expensive and more convenient for flood control district customers. The first phase allowed customers to submit plans online; now the district can accept payments electronically as well. Right-of-way permits are needed when development such as roads or waterlines cross flood-control property, according to a press release.
“This system will save our customers about $1,000 per submittal,” Denny Barney of District 1 and chairman of the Flood Control District of Maricopa County Board of Directors said in the release. “It’ll also allow FCD staff to respond more quickly.”
The flood control district is responsible for identifying and reducing the risk of flooding to people and property by building and maintaining structures like dams, basins and levies. However, development throughout the county can adversely impact these efforts.
By allowing applications and payments to be completed online, the district has decreased cost and permit review time, increased transparency and provided customers with simpler online, 24/7 service, according to the release.
“We’re looking at all of our departments to find ways to be more efficient and serve people better,” Mr. Barney said in the release. “The old process of submitting seven paper copies of a ROW permit plan was clearly one that could be updated.”
The right-of-way payment plan is the result of recommendations from an FCD task force. A test phase of both the application and payment process went live earlier this month and, since then, 20 percent of the district’s applications have been submitted after hours. The new payment system will officially launch May 1.
“This is a great solution for flood control district customers and the community,” Bill Wiley, FCD chief engineer and general manager, said in the release. “Companies will experience faster and less expensive service, citizens will be assured that responsible growth will continue without comprising their safety and flood protection will be maintained.”
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County helps residents reduce their risk of injury, death and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial features of floodplains. Learn more about the district by visiting www.FCD.Maricopa.Gov, or call 602-768-3500.