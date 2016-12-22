Expect continuing rain through the morning commute Dec. 22

Plan on continuing showers/rain through the morning commute before some clearing into the early afternoon, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Many lower desert locations are expected to see around 0.40”-0.75” (of rain) and higher terrain areas could see upwards of 1.25” or more due to favored orographic rain enhancement through late morning Thursday. For (Dec. 21) morning, plan on continuing showers/rain through the morning commute before some clearing into the early afternoon. Daytime highs will take a step back into the mid to upper 60s around the Valley. South winds will be breezy at times in the 6-12 mph range with localized greater gusts. A second round of showers and possible t-storms will be possible area-wide into the evening hours before the bulk of the system pushes east of the region overnight. For Friday, plan on partly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s around the Valley. A slight chance of showers will exist, but mainly for the higher terrain areas north/east of the Valley. The next system and a strong cold front will arrive on Saturday bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures and widespread valley rain/high-elevation snow. This system is expected to affect holiday travel on Christmas eve,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.