Daytime highs Thursday in 92˚F-94˚F range
Daytime highs will rebound back into the 92˚F-94˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (April 20) plan on another healthy dosing of sun across the lower deserts. Daytime highs will rebound back into the 92˚F-94˚F range around the Valley. West/southwest winds will again be breezy at times in the 6-12 mph range with localized gusts around 15-20mph. Temperatures will continue on an upward trend through the remainder of the week as high pressure strengthens across the region. Afternoon highs on Friday are expected to reach the mid 90s before jumping towards 100˚F mark for Saturday and Sunday,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.
