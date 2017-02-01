Daytime highs in 72˚F-75˚F range Wednesday

Daytime highs will again climb into the 72˚F-75˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“(Feb. 1) plan on mostly sunny skies with a few passing high clouds. Daytime highs will once again climb into the 72˚F-75˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will generally remain in the 2-6 mph range with no noteworthy gusts to contend with. Heading into Thursday and Friday plan on an uptick in high clouds moving across the region lending to more overcast conditions. Daily temperatures during this period won’t see much of hit though with highs still forecast to reach the low to mid 70s around the Valley,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.