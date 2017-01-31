Daytime highs in 72˚F-75˚F range Tuesday around the Valley

Daytime highs will climb into the 72˚F-75˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Chamber of commerce weather this week with daytime temperatures returning to the 70s and plenty of sun across the region. Looking at the big picture, high pressure will remain present to our west promoting dry northwesterly flow aloft across Arizona through mid-week. A weak disturbance moving through the Great Basin during the second half of the work week will bring some added high clouds, but do little to affect daily temperatures,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County. “(Jan 31) plan on another healthy dosing of sun around the region. Daytime highs will climb into the 72˚F-75˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will generally remain in the 2-6 mph range with no gusts of consequence throughout the day. Expecting an uptick in high clouds into Wednesday and Thursday associated with a weak disturbance moving through the Great Basin. Daily temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s through the period.”
