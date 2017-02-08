Daytime highs 73˚F-76˚F Wednesday

Daytime highs will jump a few degrees into the 73˚F-76˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on mostly sunny skies across the region. Daytime highs will jump a few degrees into the 73˚F-76˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will generally remain in the 2-7 mph range with gusts of any consequence. The warming trend will kick into high gear on Thursday with afternoon highs likely reaching the low to mid 80s across the Valley. Similar conditions will persist into Friday though expecting an uptick in passing high clouds and afternoon breezes. Cooler and unsettled weather is looking like a good bet this upcoming weekend,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.