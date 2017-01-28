County seeking input on multi-year health improvement plan

Maricopa County Department of Public Health is seeking the public’s input on defining its health priorities for a three-year plan that will be implemented starting in 2018. Various public meetings are being held throughout the county where the public will be presented with the top 10 health priorities that have come out of this year’s assessment and asked to whittle them down to the top three to five, according to a press release.
“This has been a collaborative process every step of the way. Over the last year, our team, along with various partners, has been gathering information from residents of Maricopa County in the form of surveys and focus groups,” Dr. Bob England, director of Maricopa County Public Health, said in the rekease. “Our final step is to go back to the community with all that we have heard and ask for their assistance in completing our second community health assessment in five years.”
Interested community members can attend a public forum 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Mesa Community College’s Navajo Room (by the Kirk Student Center), 1833 W. Southern Ave. in Mesa. The session will provide snacks and refreshments, free childcare service, Spanish interpretation and are ADA-accessible.
For more information, visit www.wearepublichealth.org, Facebook.com/MCDPH or Twitter.com/MaricopaHealth