Clear and sunny Wednesday

Plan on clear and sunny skies throughout the day, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“The dry season is upon us, if you haven’t already noticed. A quiet weather pattern with warming temperatures is the norm this time of year and the forecast for the rest of this week will follow suit. Dry southwesterly flow aloft will continue through the period generally supporting above average temperatures and mostly sunny skies. ADEQ has issued a high-pollution advisory for the Valley with increased ozone concentrations expected today and possibly again tomorrow. It’s also worth noting breezy conditions are forecast for tomorrow afternoon before a brief dip in temperatures on Friday. The upcoming weekend will see another warming trend. For today plan on clear and sunny skies throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will jump into the 90˚F-93˚F range around the Valley with higher terrain areas reaching the mid to upper 80s. Variable winds will generally remain in the 2-7 mph range with localized evening gusts around 10-15 mph. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the low 60s around the urban corridor under clear skies and light/calm winds,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.