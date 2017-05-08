Chance of storms Monday and Tuesday

Daytime temperatures will climb into the 79˚F-82˚F range around the Valley with higher terrain areas limited to the mid 70s, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“A period of mild and unsettled weather is in the cards through mid-week. Looking at the big picture, an unseasonably strong weather disturbance, currently centered over the northern Baja, will slowly drift northeast into Arizona by Tuesday before exiting the region on Wednesday. Cooler temperatures have already arrived but will continue through mid-week thanks to the slow moving nature of this system. Of greater interest will be increasing chances for showers/storms beginning later today and continuing into Tuesday as deeper moisture is pulled north into the region. Forecast rain totals through tomorrow night aren’t overly impressive, but it’s looking like most of the county should see anywhere from 0.10”-0.35” with some localized areas greater than 0.50” with the help of some convective t-storms. For today plan on mostly sunny skies early on before increasing clouds and developing showers into this evening. Daytime temperatures will climb into the 79˚F-82˚F range around the Valley with higher terrain areas limited to the mid 70s. South winds will be breezy at times in the 7-14 mph range with localized gusts around 20-25 mph. Increasing shower activity is expected to begin across southwestern portions of the county later this afternoon before overspreading north and east into the central Valley overnight. A few t-storms will be possible through the period capable of brief downpours, gusty winds and lightning,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.